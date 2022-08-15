Wilmington Police shield
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, Wilmington Police made an arrest over the weekend in connection with a non-lethal shooting in April.

Tyquan Vaughn

19-year old Tyquan Vaughn was arrested Saturday without incident in connection to a shooting on April 15th in the 800 block of East 22nd Street.

The victim, a 17-year old, suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Vaughn is charged with assault and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $102,000 cash-only bail.

