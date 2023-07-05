A 19-year-old man has been charged with First Degree Attempted Murder following a June double shooting.
Wilmington Police arrested Angelo Brown in connection to shootings on Maryland Avenue on June 20 that left a 19-year-old woman and 13-year-old young man with injuries.
Police said they arrested brown on June 30, and recovered a 9mm handgun.
Brown has been charged with:
- Attempted Murder (First Degree)
- Assault (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
- Conspiracy (First Degree)
- Breach of Release
Brown was sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $332,733 cash-only bail.