Murder Investigation

A 19-year-old man has been charged with First Degree Attempted Murder following a June double shooting.

Wilmington Police arrested Angelo Brown in connection to shootings on Maryland Avenue on June 20 that left a 19-year-old woman and 13-year-old young man with injuries.

Angelo Brown

Police said they arrested brown on June 30, and recovered a 9mm handgun.

Brown has been charged with:

  • Attempted Murder (First Degree)
  • Assault (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
  • Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
  • Conspiracy (First Degree)
  • Breach of Release

Brown was sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $332,733 cash-only bail.

