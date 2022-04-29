This weekend, Delawareans with medicine cabinets full of old prescriptions have a chance to dump them off with the appropriate government officials, and hopefully help protect their community.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the 22nd National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held, and Delawareans will be able to bring their old prescriptions to any of the 25 locations around the state between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"They can bring in their medications, but they can also bring in e-cigarettes or vape pens that they've removed the batteries from," said Katie Capelli, planner for the Delaware Office of Health Crisis Response. "In addition, this year, we're really excited to partner with Choice MedWaste, our partners in the community, Southern New Castle County Communities Coalition, and Middletown PD to offer at nine different locations, the chance for residents to bring back their syringes that they have for home use to one of these locations across the state as well."
Over the previous 10 years, Capelli told Peter MacArthur during WDEL's DelAWARE that 100,000 pounds of medicine had been collected at events like these, and while opioids and fentanyl in particular have driven many of the overdoses misuse and exposure to prescription medications in the home have also played a significant role, she said.
"In 2020, 16.1 million people nationally reported that they misused a prescription drug," she said. "So we really know that getting medicine out of our homes, getting our homes clear of the medication, really helped with this epidemic. I just want to add, unfortunately, according to the Division of Forensic Science, last year in Delaware, we lost 515 [people who died] to the drug crisis, which is 15% up from the year before. So it really is an opportunity for Delaware residents to take charge of their health and provide safe homes for their friends and their families."
It's important for as many individuals as possible to participate, Capelli said, as Delaware is a national leader when it comes to having these types of drugs pop up in the community.
"We know, unfortunately, that Delaware is ranked first in the country--not in a good way--first in the country in long-acting and extended-release opioids and high-dose opioid [prescriptions,] so these are things like oxycodone," Capelli said. "We've seen in our second wave of the drug epidemic, a huge influx of overprescribing medication and we are doing our part, our office is doing our part, and we are really working with the wonderful providers and pharmacists here in Delaware to just do evidence-based safe prescribing of medication."
For a full list of drop off locations, check out the DEA's Take Back Day site.