An inmate from the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution became the first to test positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 outside of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center or Sussex Community Corrections Center.
Officials said the prisoner had been isolated for more than a month in a single cell in the disciplinary housing unit while receiving treatment for non-COVID symptoms. The prisoner would be moved to the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center as a result of the positive test.
“Through contact tracing, we have identified the likely source of the introduction of the virus at HRYCI and have contained further spread," DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. "We will remain transparent and report any further cases to the public if additional inmates we are monitoring test positive."
Since there were no other infected prisoners, that contact may have been with one of the four correctional officers or single contracted staff member currently assigned to HRYCI who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The DOC is currently dealing with 49 correctional officers, four contracted staff members, and 86 offenders across the Delaware prison system who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Thirteen of those inmates were identified at JTVCC on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Of the inmates, 18 have fully recovered and 3 have died as a result of the virus. Correctional officers and contracted staff members have each seen three cases fully recover with no fatalities attributed to the disease.