A Philadelphia man has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, making him the first case in the city--and all of Pennsylvania--to have what medical experts have classified as a "variant of concern" and are examining as a potentially more transmissible version of the coronavirus.
The man is in his 30s and from the northwestern section of Philadelphia, the city said in a statement Friday afternoon. It is unknown when he tested positive or where he had recently traveled.
Additionally, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that state health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron variant in Maryland residents.
All three of the cases announced Friday involve individuals from the Baltimore Metropolitan Region. Two cases are from the same household, including a vaccinated individual who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual. One unrelated case involves a vaccinated individual with no known recent travel history. None of the three individuals are hospitalized.
The Omicron variant has now been reported in nearly 40 countries. The new variant was first identified in the United States on December 1st. Other states with Omicron cases include California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, Nebraska, and New York.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said residents should "be very careful" in the days and weeks ahead as cold weather is already ushering in a "sharp uptick" in coronavirus cases.