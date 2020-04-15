A precursor to the complete reconstruction of I-95 in Wilmington gets underway Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A redesign and rebuild of the access ramp to southbound I-95 from 2nd Street is just a preliminary project to the main event which won't get underway until March, 2021.
The current dual on-ramp from both 2nd Street and Jackson Street will be consolidated into a single ramp with an improved acceleration lane to southbound I-95.
The Jackson Street portion of the on-ramp will be permanently removed.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C.R. McLeod said the purpose of the reconfiguration is safety.
"At the top of this ramp area over the past five years we've had about eighty crashes occur," said McLeod. "If there's more than one car coming up that ramp and that first car doesn't find a break or can't move over easily and there's a car following behind them we often see those rear-end collisions there."
McLeod said once rebuilt, the new ramp will remain open for the duration of the larger reconstruction project.
In addition to the elevated work, there will be changes on the surface streets as well with designated left turn lanes added on Lancaster Avenue and Adams Street.
The 2nd Street on-ramp is scheduled to be closed in early May while the Jackson Street on-ramp will remain open until August.