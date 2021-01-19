In the First State's 45th week of a State of Emergency, and two weeks after the state saw it's first death of a child related to the pandemic, COVID-19 has claimed the life of its first teenager in Delaware.
Also coming on the heels of Delaware passing 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 just a week ago, public health officials announced the teenage patient who died was among five new fatalities associated with the virus announced on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
The individual was only the second victim to die in the state under the age of 18, and the death toll in Delaware now stood at 1,021.
Hospitalizations have jumped back up to 454, an increase of 20 over the day prior. A high of 474 patients was set last week. Officials said hospital and, specifically, ICU capacity both remain stable.
On average, there are 700 new positive cases identified each day. About 7% of the state's population has contracted COVID-19, as cumulative cases have reached 71,311. 8,200 tests are being conducted each day, with an average number of people testing positive sitting at 23.6%, and a 9% positivity rate among tests performed.
The vaccination has been rolled out to more than 46,000 people so far--roughly 5% of the population. Delaware has so far received 77,000 doses of the vaccination. Phase 1B is expected to begin soon, and will include seniors, educators, child care workers, grocery store workers, and some other front-line essential employees to be vaccinated.
Those with questions about the vaccine can call the Delaware Division of Public Health Vaccine Call Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at 302.672.6150
A pandemic update is scheduled to be livestreamed Tuesday night, January 19, 2021, and will feature a question-and-answer session for the public, officials said. This space will be updated with a link when the video room becomes available.