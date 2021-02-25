As many as 2,500 child care providers will be vaccinated this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
Saturday's invitation-only event is a partnership through various state and federal agencies at the mass vaccination site stood up by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Child care workers were identified as "essential" during the pandemic and prioritized for vaccinations behind seniors and educators in Phase 1b.
To date, the Delaware Department of Education has worked to help vaccinate more than 4,000 K-12 personnel and roughly 700 child care providers.
"Our child care providers and K12 employees are providing essential services to children across Delaware. We are pleased to be making progress in offering these frontline workers the chance to be vaccinated and will continue to work until everyone has had this opportunity," Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a written statement.
“Delaware's child care providers have been vital to our state, our families, and our children throughout this pandemic, staying open to provide care to our children so other frontline workers could serve our state,” said Governor John Carney in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for their work and are pleased we can vaccinate them so they can continue to serve our youngest learners.”
Invites to Saturday's drive-thru vaccination were sent directly to child care providers Thursday. Proof of active employment at a licensed child care facility or home in the state will be required
Those vaccinated Saturday at the drive-thru event will receive their second doses through a similar future event.