Second dose appointments at the mass vaccination site at Dover International Speedway have been expanded once again.
There are now 2,600 appointments available for this Friday for any Delawarean who got their first shot on or before January 29, 2021.
Those seeking a second shot must have an appointment and bring proof of prior inoculation. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine quantities are available.
You're able to register for an appointment now until 6 p.m. Thursday night at de.gov/fema.
Those without internet access can call 1.833.643.1715, but be advised wait times could be lengthy.
DPH said the process at the FEMA site takes between 30 and 45 minutes from start to finish.