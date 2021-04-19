Wilmington Police arrested a man and woman after a massive fight in the city's Browntown section.
Police were called to the 300 block of 8th Avenue, where reports said between 20 and 30 people were fighting at 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
"Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd that was acting disorderly and actively fighting," said Wilmington Police Policy and Communications Director David Karas.
Karas said officers observed Deshawn Butcher, 42, point a gun at a group of people, including police officers.
Police said as officers attempted to take Deshawn Butcher into custody, Mateo Butcher, 42, grabbed officers and tried to pull them away from Deshawn Butcher.
Both were taken into custody, and a 9mm handgun was recovered, Karas said.
When asked to see body camera footage of the incident, Karas said:
"We are still in the process of implementing our body-worn camera program."
Deshawn Butcher was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.
Mateo Butcher was charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, hindering prosecution, and disorderly conduct.
Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.