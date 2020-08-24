Wilmington Police arrested two suspects on charges connected to a shots fired complaint on Sunday.
Police said they arrested Maurice Brown of New Castle and Mona Matthews after they were found in a vehicle matching one described being at the scene.
The shots fired complaint at 7:37 a.m. on August 23, 2020, near 7th & West streets in the Quaker Hill section of the city. The suspects were located on the 1100 block of West 4th Street.
Police said they also found a small quantity of narcotics in the vehicle.
Brown has been charged with:
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
He was arraigned, and sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $78,100 cash-only bail.
Matthews was charged with:
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance – Two Counts
She was arraigned and sent to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $78,100 secured bail.