A 29-year-old Middletown man and a 14-year-old New Castle boy are accused of injuring two Wilmington police officers during a demonstration Saturday.
The protest on September 5, 2020, was a peaceful demonstration against police brutality, stemming from a video, claimed Makhieb Booker with Black Lives Matter.
"Officer Marino and four other officers putting a chokehold on a young black brother in the video that's on Facebook, that's gone viral. That's what the whole protest was about," said Booker.
Booker said the 14-year-old wasn't causing trouble.
"The young man was just standing there, and then the next thing I know, I just seen the top of his head, and then I seen him go down to the ground, so when I seen him going down to the ground, and I knew [he] marched up with us, he was only 14 years old, and he was harmless," said Booker.
Booker told WDEL News the adult merely asked officers to leave the boy alone.
City police said the suspects were arrested near 4th and Market streets, and two officers were slightly hurt, and their injuries required treatment at an area hospital.
The suspects are charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer.