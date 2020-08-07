Police have arrested two men on assault and robbery charges in connection to the mid-July shooting of a man as he sat in a vehicle near Prices Corner, New Castle County Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, 20-year-old Rashid Roane, and 20-year-old Makye Fields shot the victim in his abdomen while the victim was seated in a vehicle in Biden Park off Sylvan Avenue in the Roselle community around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Roane and Fields were both arrested August 3, 2020, and each was charged with the felonies first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, and second-degree conspiracy. Roane was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Each was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $202,000 cash bond.