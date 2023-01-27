9,300 doses of Fentanyl have been seized by Wilmington Police following a recent bust on "C" Street. Two people were taken into custody.
According to police, two loaded handguns, some Oxycodone, marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia also were seized. Police also said one of the guns was reported stolen.
46-year-old Giovan Tate and 45-year-old Yvette Lee were charged with multiple crimes a put behind bars after their arraignments.
Wilmington Police listed these charges:
Tate has been charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Two Counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Ten Counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver – Two Counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $111,500 secured bail.
Lee has been charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Two Counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Offensive Touching
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $88,250 secured bail.