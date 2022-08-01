Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago.
Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
Police believe the pair, along with 22-year-old Tyler Simpson of Wilmington who is still at-large, assaulted the victim on a sidewalk, then left the person motionless in the lot, until a vehicle pulled into the lot and loaded the victim into the back of an SUV according to a passing motorist who had called 9-1-1.
Poice initially received no reports of an assault victim, but were able to find the dead body of a male at Citisteel USA, just north of Claymont Auto Repair.
An autopsy has listed the cause of death as a homicide.
Police arrested Lock and Labarge on Thursday, charging both with first degree assault and kidnapping, and second degree conspiracy. Both are in custody on $1,000,000 cash bond.
They are expected to also have first degree murder charges added following the finding of the body.
Simpson is also facing those charges, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.