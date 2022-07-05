Two boys were hospitalized after they were shot early Monday morning in Northeast Wilmington.
Wilmington Police said they located two boys, ages 6 and 7, who both went to the hospital in stable condition after being shot along the 2300 block of North Pine Street at about 12:19 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.
A 57-year old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022, in Wilmington's Browntown section.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Cedar Street around 2:15 a.m. for the reported shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Both shootings remain under investigation.