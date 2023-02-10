Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings within about five minutes in the parking lot of Wawa at Philadelphia Pike and Harvey Road in Claymont.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were returning to their vehicle when four suspects approached them. They tried to open the rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, but were not successful. One suspect also tapped on the passenger side window with a black handgun. The victims quickly drove away from the store.
A 20-year-old man was approached in the same parking lot about five minutes later. He said he saw a group of people staring at him, and when he got into his vehicle one of the suspects opened his driver side door. The driver pointed a knife toward the suspect, who backed away. Another suspect then fired a shot from a handgun toward the victim. The man was able to drive away and was not hurt.
Delaware State Police said troopers canvassed the area were not able to find the suspects. State Police said surveillance images were not available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8510 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Police released these descriptions of the suspects:
The first suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, a mask, and armed with a handgun.
The second suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.
The third suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’7” tall, 150-170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.
The fourth suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’10” tall, 170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.