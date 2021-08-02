A few cases of COVID-19 are being tied to the Cecil County Fair.
A notice on the fair's Facebook page said the Cecil County Department of Health was investigating a COVID-19 "outbreak" associated with the fair.
However, a spokesman from the department told WDEL that, so far, just two positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the fair. It's unclear whether the two cases are the more contagious Delta variant strain of the virus.
Dan Coulter, director of health planning for the Cecil County Health Department confirmed a third positive case reported attendance at the fair, but the site of initial exposure to the virus is unknown.
The investigation is now being managed by the Maryland Department of Health.
The fair occurred over nine days in Elkton from July 23 through August 1. Anyone who attended the fair is encourage to self-monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms occur get tested for COVID-19.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available by filling out a form online or you can call 410.996.1005 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional testing sites in Maryland can be found by clicking here.