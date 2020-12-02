Two men were arrested after officers discovered 260 bags of heroin and 27 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday, Dover Police announced Wednesday.
Authorities said, after pulling over 26-year-old Cahlil Simmons, of Felton, and 21-year-old Daeron May, of Magnolia, around 12:45 p.m. on December 1, 2020, in the 800 block of Aham Street, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana.
A search of the vehicle, driver, and passenger yielded the drugs, according to police.
Simmons was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and was released on unsecured bond.
May was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, two counts possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and outstanding warrants. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $13,000 secured bond.