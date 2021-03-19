Dover Police made two DUI arrests, one Thursday night that authorities said was the man's third DUI arrest, and early Friday morning that resulted in two victims being sent to the hospital.
According to police, 50-year-old James Parker crashed into a parked car around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the area of North Governors Avenue and Clara Street.
A DUI investigation led to Parker being charged with DUI-third offense and several traffic charges. His bond conditions were still pending arraignment Friday morning, police said.
In the second incident, police said 25-year-old Brian Krolick struck the rear of another vehicle in the 200 block of North Governors Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on March 19, 2021. He fled the scene, according to authorities, but a witness was able to provide police with updates via the phone.
Officers observed Krolick running into an alley near near Lakewood Place and Columbia Avenue and he was arrested without incident. In his vehicle, police said they discovered 1,454 grams of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.
Korlick appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and was transported to an area hospital to have a blood test done. While hospital staff were attempting to draw blood, police said Krolick kicked two Dover officers.
The operator of the vehicle Krolick allegedly struck was transported to the same hospital for a broken right leg and a brain injury. The passenger of that vehicle was transported to the same hospital for an injury to their mouth.
Krolick was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, third-degree vehicular assault, DUI, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts offensive touching-law enforcement, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an injury accident, drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $46,500 secured bond.