Two individuals were shot in Wilmington's East Side Monday night.
According to Wilmington Police, a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were both in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the 600 block of Taylor Street around 8:30 a.m. on November 29, 2021.
This was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Michael Wilkerson 302.576.3638 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.