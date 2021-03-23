A fatal crash on SB I-295 on the Delaware Memorial Bridge

A fatal crash on SB I-295 on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on March 23, 2021

Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized following a serious crash involving a tractor trailer on the Delaware Memorial Bridge Tuesday.

According to Delaware River and Bay Authority Police, a tractor trailer traveling on the southbound span (New Jersey to Delaware) struck a disabled vehicle near the apex of the bridge on March 23, 2021.

There were three occupants, with two declared dead at the scene, with a third victim sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 3:50 p.m., Traffic is being allowed to pass by the investigation in the far left lane, although back-ups were occurring on SB 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Traffic approaches a crash on the SB side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge

Traffic approaches a crash on the southbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge on March 23, 2021.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

