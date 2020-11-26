Delaware State Police said two people have died following a chain-reaction crash on I-95 northbound north of Christiana Mall on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
At around 10:40 p.m., a 2000 Honda Civic driven by a North East, Maryland man was travelling north on I-95 near the Chuchmans Road overpass when he veered to avoid a car police said switched two lanes.
The Civic struck the center median before becoming disabled in the left lane of I-95 northbound.
Another 29-year-old North East resident was driving ahead of the Civic, and police said he pulled over after seeing the initial crash and was parked on the left shoulder.
Meanwhile, police said a Kia Stinger was approaching the Civic in the left lane, when its driver from Wilmington veered to the left, sideswiping the Civic, but then striking the 29-year-old who was now standing on the shoulder. That pedestrian was thrown across the median into the left southbound lane of I-95, when he was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 19-year-old from Newark.
The Kia continued moving after striking the pedestrian, eventually hitting the back of a Ford Focus driven by a Delmar, Delaware woman, who had also stopped to helped the original disabled vehicle.
Her car smashed into the median, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, both names are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The driver and passenger of the Civic plus the driver of the Camaro were not injured, the driver and passenger of the Stinger went to the hospital for for minor injuries.
I-95 had lanes closed in both directions for several hours for investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Det. Calio of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8483.