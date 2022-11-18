Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police.
Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said the shooting incident is believed to be domestic-related.
Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 302-576-3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org