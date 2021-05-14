New Castle County Police said two people were shot and killed in Bear early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, but there is no threat to the public.
Police were called to the 7-hundred block of Millcreek Court in the Victoria Woods subdivision just after midnight for the report of a domestic incident with a weapon.
Arriving officers said they found a 43-year old woman who had been shot multiple times, and an 80-year old man with a single gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital where she died.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
County police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.