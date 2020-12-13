Murder Investigation

A man and woman were shot dead in the Hunters Crossing apartment complex, near Newark, Saturday night.

New Castle County Police were called to Fairway Road for reports of a shooting at 9:17 p.m. on December 12, 2020.

There, police found a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The double fatal shooting occurred on what was a violent weekend in New Castle County. 

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the area of Polk Drive in Edgemoor Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Middletown early Sunday morning, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder following a shooting spree in Wilton that left 14 houses and three vehicles damaged by gunfire Friday night.

Anyone with information about the Fairway Road double-murder is asked to please contact Detective Michael McNasby at 302.395.8110 or via email at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov

Those with information can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.

