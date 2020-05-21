While two Delaware counties reached new milestones in the number of cumulative positive cases, total recoveries jumped well beyond the 4,000 mark with a 165-case increase, public health officials announced.
According to the Division of Public Health, Delaware's "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases increased by 20 Thursday to 3,939, and the First State had 8,386 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases on the back of 2,130 new test results, along with seven new deaths at 317, but recoveries reached 4,130.
Those new deaths included two women and five men--all with underlying health conditions--who ranged in age from 62 to 88. Six were New Castle County residents, and one was from Sussex County. Six of the seven deaths were in long-term care facility residents. Long-term care facilities are home to 65 percent of Delaware's COVID-19 deaths while 89 percent are in persons with underlying health conditions.
New cumulative totals by county broke down to a 120-case rise in New Castle to 3,053, a 28-case rise in Kent to 1,281, and a 46-case rise in Sussex to 4,006. There were 31 cases with an unknown county of origin.
Hospitalizations associated with the virus, Governor John Carney's most important factor in tracking COVID-19 in Delaware, remained unchanged from the day prior at 220. Of those, 39 were in critical condition, a decrease of one person from the day prior.
Negative tests increased by 1,938 to 39,156.