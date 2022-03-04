Delaware State Representative Michael Smith plans to run the equivalent of a marathon this weekend, but that's just over the half of his running challenge.
The Newark-area Republican is planning to run 48 miles in 48 hours on the Saint Mark's High School track, but not in the way you'd traditionally think of a 26.2-mile marathon being a start to finish endeavor.
Smith is joining his friend Dave Henninger to take the Michael Goggins Challenge, named after a retired Navy SEAL, who came up with a workout of four mile runs that begin every four hours, for 48 hours, with the 12 efforts leading to the 48 mile total over two days.
"It's pushing you past your will because you're running overnight," Smith said on the eve of his challenge. "It's something you have to be consistent and committed to. You're pushing your body to the limit, but you're also pushing your mind to the limit. It's a way to build up and seeing what you're made of."
Smith ran cross country in high school, but said he had an off-and-on relationship with running after school, until he became a father.
"My oldest son wanted to bike around, and unfortunately we're in different times, so as far as the walkie talkie would go, I would let him go. Then he wanted to start going further, so he challenged to start running him while he biked, and I got hooked."
Smith's running challenges have taken different forms, starting with 5Ks, and working up to 10Ks, Half Marathons, and even Spartan Races, which combine long distance running with various obstacles.
Smith also became part of Fusion Fitness where be began giving teammates a push in races.
"I joined the Inclusion movement and started running older adults in 5Ks and 10Ks, and that was because I was a caretaker for my grandmother, so I would run her in the Fusion Wine and Dine, and 10-Miler."
Smith said those races were great for him, and his teammates.
"There are a lot of people that had their quality of life taken away, and an opportunity to get them feeling the wind in their hair and the sun in their face."
Smith figures to get a lot of sun, and moon, in his face over the next two days, and said a challenge has been sorting out how to practice for the fits and starts of going on a 45 minute run, a 3 hour break, and then getting back again.
"About the time it takes you to finish that, the amount of time it takes for recovery and nutrition, and keeping your body ready to go until the end. The second 24 hour portion is going to be the tough part."
To that end, Smith said his family recently took a trip to Florida, where he ran both a Spartan Race and the Disney World Half Marathon, in an attempt to simulate the challenge of high-stress events in a short time frame.
While Smith is striving to improve all aspects of his health, he's also looking to raise money for Blue Hen Veterans and Friends, 22in22: Bringing Hope to Heroes that works to prevent soldier suicide, and the Hockessin 4th of July Fireworks.
"I thought it would be great to do it for Veterans organizations and the Hockessin fireworks in our area as a way to shed light on the sacrifices that veterans and families do for us on a day-to-day basis."
You can sign up on the Fusion website, Smith will begin his journey at noon on Friday, and then launch efforts at 4 p.m., 8 p.m., midnight, 4 a.m., and 8 a.m., all the way through the 12th and final leg at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
You can run one 4 mile leg with them, or even the whole 48, although Smith admitted the longer option hasn't drawn a ton of interest.
"I think a lot of people are relying on Dave and I to do that. No one signed up for that portion, and I don't blame them."