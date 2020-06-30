Two Delaware State Park beach lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 as DNREC announced it will begin strictly enforcing parking capacity limits for the holiday weekend.
Parking will be limited to 60% at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island state parks. The limit will not be managed on a "one-in, one-out" policy to prevent queuing of vehicles onto major roadways like Route 1.
“Last weekend, we saw all our ocean parks go to capacity, we saw a number of people not wearing masks in bathhouse and concession areas where they were around others, and we saw groupings of people and activities on our beaches, including in surf fishing areas, that clearly violated the requirements of social distancing,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement. “This limit on visitors to our beach parks is another measure to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
The two lifeguards who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home, and DNREC is working with the Department of Public Health to notify anyone who was in close contact with them.