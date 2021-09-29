Two men were arrested on murder and assault charges in the third round of indictments to stem from an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation into gun violence and gang participation, Wilmington Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Davon Walker and Pierre Carter-Bailey, both 21 and already in the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction, were indicted in connection to a fatal September 2019 shooting, and an April 2019 shooting that injured six people.
Walker was charged with two counts first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and attempted theft by false pretense. He remained committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
Carter-Bailey was charged with six counts first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He also remained committed at Young pending further proceedings.