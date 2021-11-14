Two people were found dead in a home in Talleyville over the weekend.
New Castle County Police were called to the McDaniel Crest community for a welfare check after a neighbor reported mail piling up on a doorstep.
Police arrived to find all doors and windows locked at the home on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue. They said forced entry was made into the home, but didn't specify how.
Inside the home, officers located the bodies of two people, who haven't yet been identified.
Their causes of death are pending an autopsy.
Police said while the deaths are being investigated as suspicious, there's no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information/or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. McNasby at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.