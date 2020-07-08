Two Wilmington men have been federally indicted--and three remain wanted--on charges they broke into a firearms dealer in late May and stole 35 gun, government officials announced Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nahsiem McIntosh, 21, and Derris Lloyd, 35, broke into the American Sportsman in Stanton on May 31, 2020, They were each indicted on July 7 on charges of theft of firearms from a federal licensee and aiding and abetting theft, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of stolen firearm.
McIntosh was alleged to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms on June 1, Lloyd on June 18.
If convicted, they face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.
Officials announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an unidentified suspects in the case, stating in a release: "One unaccounted firearm in our community is too many. 35 guns on the street is unacceptable."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the ATF at 888.ATF.TIPS (888.283.8477).