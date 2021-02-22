Two people are in the hospital following a pair of shootings Sunday, Wilmington Police said.
According to authorities, the first shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. on February 21, 2020, in the 2900 block of Bowers Street. A 20-year-old man was stable in an area hospital following that incident.
Later, a 21-year-old woman was stable at an area hospital after being shot around 9:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East 6th Street in the city's East Side section.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661 for the former, or Det. Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654 for the latter, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.