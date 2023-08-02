An ATV crash at Brandywine Creek State Park injured two people Wednesday morning.
According to New Castle County Paramedics, crews from various agencies responded and worked for about 20 minutes to extricate the trapped driver. The 18-year-old male was flown by a Delaware State Police helicopter and admitted at Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Another 18-year-old male was thrown from the ATV. He was driven to Christiana and hospitalized in stable condition.
Talleyville Fire Company, Five Points Fire Company, Longwood Fire Company, County Paramedics, DNREC and Delaware State Police responded.