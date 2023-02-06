Two men were injured, one seriously, after a crash left a tractor trailer overturned on I-95 northbound north of the Route 896 interchange in Newark Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at around 3:50 p.m. on February 6, 2023, with the tractor trailer overturned on the right side of the highway.
The driver was initially trapped, but extricated and taken to Christiana hospital in stable condition.
A 59-year-old driving a two-door sedan was found trapped in his vehicle off the roadway, and was removed and taken to Christiana in serious condition with head and chest injuries, according to New Castle County Paramedics.
HAZMAT crews were called in to contain what was initially described as an oil spill.
I-95 NB was reduced to one lane getting by on the left side for over 3 hours, and the ramps from Route 896 to northbound I-95 were also closed, causing major backups on Old Baltimore Pike, and Routes 40 and 4.
Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.