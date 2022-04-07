Lightning Phillips

FILE - Limestone Road in Pike Creek

 Mike Phillips | WDEL File

New Castle County Emergency Medical Services responded to two separate lighting strikes that resulted in injuries Thursday. 

According to NCCEMS, a Mill Creek Fire Company ambulance was dispatched to assist a 33-year-old woman who had been carrying an umbrella when she was struck by lightning.

In a second incident, Aetna Hose, Hook, & Ladder Company dispatched an ambulance to assist NCCEMS with a 41-year-old woman who had been operating a forklift when she was struck by lightning. 

Both patients were in stable condition at the time they were transported to area hospitals, officials said. 

