New Castle County Emergency Medical Services responded to two separate lighting strikes that resulted in injuries Thursday.
According to NCCEMS, a Mill Creek Fire Company ambulance was dispatched to assist a 33-year-old woman who had been carrying an umbrella when she was struck by lightning.
In a second incident, Aetna Hose, Hook, & Ladder Company dispatched an ambulance to assist NCCEMS with a 41-year-old woman who had been operating a forklift when she was struck by lightning.
Both patients were in stable condition at the time they were transported to area hospitals, officials said.