A shooting injured two men in the New Castle area Monday, Delaware State Police detailed Tuesday.
According to authorities, a 30-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were seated in a vehicle in the New Castle Market parking lot in the 3000 block of New Castle Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on December 21, 2020.
A light-colored sedan traveling northbound along New Castle Avenue stopped in the shoulder of the roadway in front of the parking lot and unknown suspects opened fire on the victims' vehicle.
Each victim were struck once in a lower extremity. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8467 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.