Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight house fire in Delaware City.
Firefighters were called out around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 for a fire in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Arriving units reported flames visible from the structure with the possibility of someone trapped inside.
New Castle County paramedics said a 19-year old man was rescued, treated at the scene, and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.
A second person, a 69-year old woman, was hospitalized in stable condition with smoke inhalation.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.