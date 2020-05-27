Clinton St fire
New Castle County paramedics

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight house fire in Delaware City.

Firefighters were called out around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 for a fire in the 100 block of Clinton Street.

Arriving units reported flames visible from the structure with the possibility of someone trapped inside.

New Castle County paramedics said a 19-year old man was rescued, treated at the scene, and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.

A second person, a 69-year old woman, was hospitalized in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.