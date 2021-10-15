Salesianum School's homecoming game against Middletown High School has been cancelled after a crash in the Abessinio Stadium parking lot Friday night.
The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind the stadium, just over two hours before the scheduled kickoff of Salesianum's Homecoming game.
DNREC Captain John McDerby confirmed there were two people injured, with one person airlifted to the hospital. He did not provide an update on their conditions, or on the details of the crash.
Due to the extended investigation into the nature of the crash, Salesianum and Middletown initially decided to postpone the game. After initially listing the game as postponed on their official website, the game status switched to cancelled at about 10 p.m. Friday night.
Unlike previous years, the game only has meaning for playoff seedings, as all 3A teams in Delaware will make the postseason. The teams did not play in the shortened 2020 campaign.
DNREC and Wilmington Police were still investigating nearly three hours after the crash.
--
This story is breaking and will be updated.