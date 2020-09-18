Two juveniles were charged with robbing a third at gunpoint during a prearranged sale of a cellphone outside a Dover convenience store, city authorities said Friday.
According to Dover Police, an 11-year-old boy met the 12-year-old male suspect outside the One Stop Convenience Store around 3:50 p.m. and attempted to purchase an iPhone, but the suspect retrieved a black bag from a 14-year-old nearby and pulled out a gun.
The suspects took a bag from the victim containing and EBT card and a bag of chips, authorities said.
Police said officers sent to the scene examined surveillance video of the incident and saw the suspects ran toward Manchester Square off Stevenson Drive, and ultimately located the suspects there and took them into custody.
Each was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and second-degree conspiracy.
The 12-year-old boy was released to the custody of his parents, while the 14-year-old boy was committed to the Stevenson House in lieu of $31,000 secured bond.