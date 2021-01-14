Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a December shooting, Wilmington Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, a 19-year-old shot in the 100 block of Stroud Street and admitted to the hospital in critical condition on December 9, 2020, was show by a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.
After an investigation, detectives and members of the Crisis Management Tactical Team took the suspects into custody at addresses in the 400 block of East 22nd Street and 700 block of East 9th Street. The younger juvenile was found in possession of ammunition at the time, police said.
Wilmington Police charged the 15-year-old with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $215,000 cash-only bond.
The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree conspiracy and committed to the NCCDC in lieu of $90,000 cash-only bond.