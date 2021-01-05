Two juveniles were charged with robbing a food delivery driver, Dover Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, the driver was making a delivery to the 910 building on Whatcoat Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, when a suspect answered the door armed with a handgun, while other suspects took the driver's food and money.
The suspects then closed the door to the apartment, authorities said.
Police responded to the area and located a 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspect and took them into custody without incident. The younger suspect was released on $51,000 unsecured bond, the older was committed to the Stevenson House in lieu of $51,000 secured bond.