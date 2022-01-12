Eljere Ingram and Donald Demby

Two Kent County men were arrested in Dover after police said they found heroin, crystal meth, and other drugs inside a home.

Delaware State Police said Ejjere Ingram of Dover and Donald Demby of Magnolia were found in the front yard of a house on the 200 block of President Drive on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Activating a search warrant, police found over 300 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and $711 they believe were drug proceeds.

Police they searched Demby, where even more cocaine, marijuana, and 149 MDMA pills were uncovered.

Ingraham and Dermby were then arrested, while a third Magnolia man was not charged.

Demby was charged with:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $46,000 cash bond.

Ingram was charged with:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was also sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,700 cash bond.

