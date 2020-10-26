Another violent weekend in Wilmington.
Four separate shootings left two people dead and two in the hospital.
The first fatal shooting occurred Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 4:12 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police said there, a 24-year-old Raquan Davis was found with a gunshot wound; he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The second fatal shooting occurred three hours later at 7:14 p.m. on the 11 block of North Heald Street. There, police say a 29-year-old Eddie Green was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.
A 17-year-old boy was shot just after midnight Sunday on the 700 block of North Madison Street, and a 19-year-old man was shot on the 900 block of Pine Street on the city's East Side at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Both are in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call Wilmington police detectives or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.