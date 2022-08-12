Two men were arrested on drug charges following an investigation in the Kiamensi Gardens neighborhood near Marshallton last month.
New Castle County Police said they learned of drug activity on Binstead Avenue, and received a search warrant for Leroy Cain.
The SWAT team entered, and found Joseph Flowers, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and also marijuana.
Officers found 345 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 3.54 grams of crack/cocaine, and 12 THC cartridges.
They did not find Cain until later in the day when he returned, and he was arrested on multiple felony drug distribution charges.
Cain is held on $24,200 cash bail, while Flowers was released on his own recognizance.