Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that took place early Thursday morning in Laurel, Sussex County.
Police said 49-year-old Frank Pavlovic was shot in the upper chest on Laurel Road just after midnight, after being robbed by the two men identified by police as 18-year-old Josiah Garrison of Denton, Maryland and 21-year-old Ramon Duker of Millsboro.
Pavlovic was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garrison and Duker were arrested at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes after Garrison complained of an injury.
Both were charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery, and are at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1.1 million dollar cash bond.