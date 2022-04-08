Two men have been charged in connection to a murder that took place early Thursday morning in Laurel.
Police said a 49-year-old Laurel man was shot in the upper chest near the 18000 block of Laurel Road at around 12:24 a.m. on April 7, 2022, after being robbed by the two men.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Josiah Garrison of Denton, Maryland and 21-year-old Ramon Duker of Millsboro.
Garrison went to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes with an injury, accompanied by Duker. Police responded and arrested both men.
Duker and Garrison were charged with:
- First Degree Murder
- First Degree Robbery
- Posession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Second Degree (Felony) Kidnapping
Both are at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,146,000 cash bond.