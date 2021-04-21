Two men have been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood in 2019.
Marcus Swanson, 24, and Marcel Swanson, 32, were formally charged in the killing of 48-year-old James Broadnax of New Castle.
Police said the duo fatally shot Broadnax on the 300 block of North Franklin Street on October 20, 2019. After a New Castle County returned indictments against both suspects, they were taken into custody by the US Marhsals Task Froce.
Marcus Swanson, who was also identified as a suspect in a burglary and firearm theft incident that occurred earlier in the day on October 20, 2019, has been charged with a host of offenses in connection with that incident and the murder.
His charges include first-degree murder, conspiracy, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and theft of a firearm.
Marcus Swanson was also charged in a March 26 burglary and aggravated menacing incident that occurred on the unit block of South Broom Street.
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $1.2 million cash-only bail.
Marcel Swanson was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $1.1 million cash-only bail.