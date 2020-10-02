Two Wilmington men were killed in an early morning shooting in a restaurant parking lot south of the city Friday.
Delaware State Police said the victims, a 29-year-old man and 30-year-old man, were both shot in the upper body in the parking lot of Casablanca restaurant at 4010 North DuPont Highway just outside Overview Gardens around 1 a.m. on October 2, 2020.
The names of the victims are currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.