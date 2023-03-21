A flat tire on busy Delaware Route 1 was just the beginning of an ordeal for two men over the past weekend.
Delaware State Police said that as the men were changing a tire on southbound Route 1 near School House Road Saturday night at about 9:42, they were robbed. Two male suspects in a dark-colored SUV stopped. One of them had a gun. He punched a 50-year-old man in the stomach and stole some cash.
The robbers then drove away. The victim did not need emergency medical attention.
State Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.